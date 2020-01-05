Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Sunday January 5

Nap: Suitcase N' Taxi (1.30 Southwell)

Next Best: Who Dares Wins (1.10 Plumpton)

Suitcase N' Taxi can extend his unbeaten streak at Southwell by bringing up his four-timer in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

Tim Easterby's charge is clearly thoroughly suited by seven furlongs on the Fibresand, winning twice in October before striking again in November.

That initial win came off a mark of 58, but he showed a total rise of 12lb to be no barrier to success when prevailing by a head from Young John on his most recent outing.

His front-running style does potentially leave him open to any fast-finishers in the field, but his narrow verdict limited the handicapper's impact to just a 3lb hike and course form is so important at Southwell.

Warrior's Valley is another with course form ahead of the Betway Handicap.

He has been dropping down the weights a bit of late as he has not actually got his head in front since last March, but his recent third indicated a renaissance may be on the cards.

He is actually 4lb lower than his last winning mark and looks in a prime position to strike.

Sherpa Trail has his first run at the Nottinghamshire venue in the Bombardier Golden Beer Novice Stakes and he can build on a fine start at Wolverhampton.

He defied his evident inexperience to win at Dunstall Park and is probably a bit better than the official margin of three-quarters of a length suggests.

Hailing from a winning family in America, this son of Gio Ponti is one to follow.

The admirable Who Dares Wins can secure a first win over fences in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novices' Chase at Plumpton.

A master of all trades, this eight-year-counts a Graded hurdle success and a Northumberland Plate verdict on his enviable CV and he came very close to making his chasing debut a winning one in November.

He had turned in a fine round of jumping until making a slight error at the last, handing the initiative to the promising Master Tommytucker, who came home half a length to the good.

It is surely just a matter of time before Alan King's charge is on the mark.

Christmas In April toughed it out from the front at Fontwell last month and can go in again in the Sky Sports Racing Sussex National Handicap Chase.

His stamina for the three-and-a-half-mile trip is not proven, but he was certainly not stopping over two furlongs less and could be on the upgrade.

There is Grade One action in Ireland, where it is impossible to go against Envoi Allen in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle.

A big-money buy for Cheveley Park Stud after winning a point to point, he won the Champion Bumper last term and already has a top-level triumph over hurdles to his credit this term.

He is undoubtedly the leading light in the novice division - and another impressive success might strengthen claims for him to have a crack at the Champion Hurdle.

Sporting Life tips

NAAS: 12.50 Good Thyne Tara, 1.20 Tornado Flyer, 1.50 Allardyce, 2.20 Envoi Allen, 2.50 Bold Enough, 3.20 Abraham, 3.50 The Caretaker.

PLUMPTON: 12.40 White Chocolate, 1.10 Who Dares Wins, 1.40 Fraternel, 2.10 Vicenzo Mio, 2.40 Christmas In April, 3.10 Shintori, 3.40 Mount Windsor.

SOUTHWELL: 12.30 Warrior's Valley, 1.00 Sherpa Trail, 1.30 SUITCASE N' TAXI (NAP), 2.00 Robbian, 2.30 Liamba, 3.00 Bodacious Name, 3.30 Beechwood James.

DOUBLE: Suitcase N' Taxi and Who Dares Wins.