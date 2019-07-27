Dakota Gold shares the record with Copper Knight and Stradivarius for most wins at York and he bids to gain the outright record on Sunday. Here's how Dakota Gold has achieved his six course wins.

5½f handicap- 28/07/17

Dakota Gold was a lightly-raced and progressive three-year-old when he first visited the Knavesmire and he did well to win after breaking slowly. That sluggish start placed Dakota Gold on the back foot but he travelled well, made good headway at halfway and kept on powerfully to lead inside the final half-furlong. 6f handicap - 27/07/19

Dakota Gold had endured a largely frustrating campaign in 2018 but he proved prolific in 2019, winning three times at York alone, starting with a determined victory in the Sky Bet Dash. Dakota Gold was sent to the front, and after being headed a furlong out he rallied gamely to lead again in the final 50 yards. 5½f handicap - 21/08/19

Less than a month after his previous success at York, and having won the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon only four days earlier, Dakota Gold returned to the Knavesmire. Dakota Gold helped to force a strong pace at York and it is to his credit that he was able to dig in and hold on by three-quarters of a length, rewarding his supporters who had sent him off at 4/1 in that ultra-competitive 22-runner handicap. 6f Listed - 08/09/19

The smart form Dakota Gold had shown in the Great St Wilfrid and on his previous outing at the Ebor meeting suggested that he would have no problem stepping up to Listed level in the Garrowby Stakes, and he didn't need to improve to prevail. He again helped to force a strong pace and found plenty when challenged, only briefly looking in danger on his way to a length-and-three-quarter success. 6f Group 3 - 10/10/20

Dakota Gold had to settle for second in his bid to land back-to-back renewals of the Garrowby Stakes but he was quickly back to winning ways at York, landing the Group 3 Bengough Stakes which had been salvaged from Ascot's cancelled card. Dakota Gold was able to dominate and he drew clear from over a furlong out to win unchallenged by a length and three-quarters, registering a first Group-race success. 6f handicap - 11/05/22

Dakota Gold wasn't firing on all cylinders in 2021 and failed to score in seven outings, while he didn't offer much encouragement on his return at Musselburgh when failing to beat a rival home. However, he showed he retains plenty of enthusiasm at the age of eight when landing a six-furlong handicap at the Dante meeting, proving as tough as ever to win by a head.

Dakota Gold in numbers