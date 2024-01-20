Sunday racing tips: Alex Hammond preview

Our columnist has her best bets for Sunday's Winter Millions card at Lingfield.

Best bets for Sunday Inspection permitting, I’m set to be at Lingfield on Sunday. Having backed L’Homme Presse a couple of weeks ago for the Gold Cup, I hope we get to see him in the Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase. He’s been away from the racetrack since a desperately unlucky unseat in the King George in 2022. For those of us not quite into the 2024 swing, that’s the King George from almost 13 months ago. He’s had “niggly problems” since then and connections have had to be patient. I love the back story with this horse. He was bought by owner Andy Edwards with a tendon injury, which meant there was a break of over two years between his final start in France and his debut for Venetia Williams. His punt has paid off generously as he’s now won seven times for his current team, progressing up the ranks and with two Grade One wins on his impressive CV. He’s won every time he has returned from a break, however lengthy, and it’ll be disappointing if he's beaten here. The presence of classy chaser Protektorat will ensure it’s not a given.

Elsewhere on the card I hope to see Gavin Cromwell’s impressive run with his runners in the UK continue with Only By Night in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. This mare has won all three starts for this stable and that has included a Listed bumper against her own sex. Cromwell has been making hay with his travelling runners with strike rates of 38%, 22%, 22% and 50% in the past four months.

I’m plumping with Matata in the Grade Twp Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices’ Chase. It’s a superb race and it’s great to see it saved from Friday’s frozen card. I just hope the weight swing does it for the selection with Djelo carrying a 5lbs penalty. The latter is unbeaten in three chasing starts and is smart and progressive, but Matata has been held in some regard too, and things seem to be slotting into place for him now.

Venetia Williams will be heading into the day with considerable expectations, and her Frero Banbou could be the one to beat in the two-mile handicap chase. He won this two years ago off a mark of 134, and he’s just 2lbs higher in the weights on Sunday. This looks an easier assignment than some of his recent tasks.

Nurse Susan looks the class act in the Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle for trainer Dan Skelton. She’s been entered in Grade One races at the Cheltenham Festival, and she showed last time out that she retains all her ability despite 20 months on the sidelines. She steps up to this two-mile seven furlong trip for the first time, but her entry in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle suggests her connections think it will suit.

The Fitzdares Surrey National has attracted a big field and I’m going to go with two here. Regal Blue could be smart over staying trips for Jonjo O’Neill, and he tries the three-miles five-furlongs for the first time on just his sixth appearance on a racetrack, and second start over fences.