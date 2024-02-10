Sunday racing preview: Sire Du Berlais back at Nava

Sire Du Berlais returns to action in the William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan on Sunday with connections expecting him to improve for the run.

Now 12, the Gordon Elliott-trained veteran has been a brilliant servant to connections, winning and finishing second in the Stayers’ Hurdles as well as winning the Pertemps Final twice. Last spring he arguably peaked, following up his Stayers’ Hurdle success in the Aintree Hurdle and he came within three-quarters of a lengths of winning at Punchestown as well. Reappearing over a trip of two miles and five furlongs, short of his best, he is unlikely to be seen to best effect but a return to Cheltenham should be on the cards if all goes well.