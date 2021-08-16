The track had staged the only British racing of the day after needing two morning inspections to get the go-ahead.

The first five races were staged as planned, although conditions were pretty testing for runners in the Nelson Panoramic Restaurant For Dining @leicesterraces Handicap Hurdle, won by Made For You.

Runners were already in the paddock for the closing Next Meeting Thursday 2nd December Mares’ Handicap Hurdle when the decision was taken to call an early end to proceedings, with the course covered in snow.