Racing is abandoned
Sunday racing: Meetings hit by wintry weather

By Sporting Life
15:47 · SUN November 28, 2021

Officials at Leicester were forced to call an early end to Sunday’s card due to heavy snow.

The track had staged the only British racing of the day after needing two morning inspections to get the go-ahead.

The first five races were staged as planned, although conditions were pretty testing for runners in the Nelson Panoramic Restaurant For Dining @leicesterraces Handicap Hurdle, won by Made For You.

Runners were already in the paddock for the closing Next Meeting Thursday 2nd December Mares’ Handicap Hurdle when the decision was taken to call an early end to proceedings, with the course covered in snow.

A tweet from the British Horseracing Authority’s stewards account said: “Racing has been abandoned prior to R6 due to deteriorating conditions and access on the service road.”

Sunday’s other card at Carlisle was called off following a morning inspection, with overnight frost taking its toll.

