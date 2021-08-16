An initial check for their jumps card was held at 8am, but following a chilly night, another assessment was deemed necessary at 10.30am.

The course passed that inspection to ensure there will be racing action in Britain, as Sunday’s other card at Carlisle was called off.

Officials at the Cumbrian venue were due to inspect at 8am ahead of their fixture, which was set to feature the Listed Houghton Mares’ Chase along with the chasing debut of prolific hurdles winner Dreal Deal earlier on the card.