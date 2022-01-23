Check out our suggested Sunday Lucky 15 taking in selections at Warwick and Lingfield.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. FEARLESS – 1.40 Warwick

He’s hit the frame in two chases to date and this looks a good opportunity for FEARLESS to open his account over the larger obstacles. Olly Murphy’s charge was hampered by a faller at the third last at Lingfield last time and finished strongly into third behind Galop de Chasse. He races from the same mark here and Sean Bowen takes over in the saddle which looks a very positive booking. LYDFORD – 2.50 Warwick

He’s made a bright start to his career over timber and an opening mark of 124 gives LYDFORD every chance here. Dan Skelton’s charge was rated 91 on the Flat for Roger Varian and clearly is suited to a speed test at two miles. He’s had that the last twice at Southwell and Market Rasen and won well and will be hard to catch here at a track that will play to his strengths. FRISCO BAY – 3.25 Warwick

He was touched off after a duel with Pemberley here last time and FRISCO BAY can go one place better despite being five pounds higher. His conqueror has subsequently run well from his own revised mark when second in the Sussex National at Plumpton and the pair pulled 33 lengths clear of the remainder last month. The selection will be very hard to beg pack if getting into a good early rhythm. LASKALIN – 3.35 Lingfield