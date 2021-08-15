Sunday Deauville preview & tips | Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois

High-class miler PALACE PIER bids to repeat last year’s victory in this. Unbeaten so far this season having finished well ahead of subsequent Group 2 winner Order Of Australia in the Queen Anne at Ascot last time, he remains the one to beat. Last year’s runner-up Alpine Star has claims once again with last month’s seasonal debut under her belt while 2000 Guineas hero Poetic Flare has the beating of Chindit and looks sure to be thereabouts at the finish. The unexposed Midtown placed in the Prix Jean Prat on his first start at the highest level but Mickael Barzalona sticks with stablemate Victor Ludorum, who finished in front of Ecrivain in a Group 1 at Longchamp earlier and won a Group 3 race last time.

Marois conditions set to suit Palace Pier – but Poetic Flare ‘huge threat’

John Gosden is pleased to see the ground drying out in favour of last year’s winner Palace Pier ahead of Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

While the highest-rated horse in Britain did win on testing ground 12 months ago, his only defeat in a nine-race career to date came when the mud was flying at Ascot on Champions Day.

Palace Pier was forced to miss a clash with 2000 Guineas hero Poetic Flare in the Sussex Stakes, but the two will meet this weekend.

“He had a blood disorder going into Goodwood and it just took a little time to get over it. We’re just finding our way back, he’s worked well in towards the race but you could do without those issues coming in the middle of the season,” Gosden told Sky Sports Racing.

“He won the Jacques le Marois last year, but it will be different conditions this year. It’s dry and warm and it’s a small but elite field.

“Like most horses I think he just wants good ground, they can show their acceleration on good ground and that is absolutely his favourite.”