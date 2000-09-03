Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Snow Lantern in winning action
Snow Lantern in winning action

Sun Chariot Stakes preview: Snow Lantern on course for Newmarket according to trainer Richard Hannon

By Graham Clark
14:28 · MON September 27, 2021

Richard Hannon believes Snow Lantern has a “golden opportunity” to follow in the hoofprints of her mother Sky Lantern and secure the second Group One of her career in the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The three-year-old daughter of Frankel features among 17 remaining entries for the mile feature which her dam Sky Lantern, trained by Richard Hannon senior, comfortably captured in 2013.

After making a winning return at Newbury in April, the Rockcliffe Stud’s homebred filly then suffered back-to-back defeats in a Listed contest at York and when finding only Alcohol Free too strong in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Snow Lantern exacted revenge on Alcohol Free when opening her account at Group One level in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at the Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket, ahead of finishing third behind her old adversary in the Group One Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Following her latest reversal when fourth behind Baaeed in the Group One Prix Du Moulin at Paris-Longchamp on September 5, it was later discovered that Snow Lantern had produced a dirty scope.

However, Hannon reports his star filly to be back firing on all cylinders.

He said: “Snow Lantern is in good nick. She didn’t scope very well after France but she has had the antibiotics since then and she has scoped fine.

"The count they take wasn’t right. Her neutrophils were way too high at 82 and now they are two so she is over whatever she had and ready to go again.

"She did a bit of work yesterday morning and will now be turning up in the Sun Chariot on Saturday. She will run a lot better than she did in France.

"She always works terrible so I’m not working her to look at how good she is I’m working her to get fit and get her going again. Sean (Levey, jockey) is happy with her.

"This is a golden opportunity against her own sex and hopefully she has an outstanding chance."

A delighted Sean Levey with Snow Lantern
A delighted Sean Levey with Snow Lantern

Although Snow Lantern is yet to race on the Rowley Mile the Classic-winning trainer believes it will play to her strengths.

He added: “She has beaten a lot of them, if not all of them before. I think the straight track will suit her and we can ride her however we want.

“She hasn’t got to cope with a bend. If she takes a pull, Sean said he might just let her roll and use her a little bit.

“Hopefully she can come back and redeem herself her. After that we might think about the Champion Stakes or the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.

Snow Lantern could renew her rivalry Coronation Stakes and Sussex Stakes heroine Alcohol Free, one of two potential runners for trainer Andrew Balding alongside Auria.

Charlie Appleby’s chances of securing the mile prize for the first time in his career rest with Althiqa, who has secured back-to-back Grade One wins in America on her last two starts after following up her victory in the Just A Game Stakes at Belmont Park in the Diana Stakes at Saratoga.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

This year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas runner-up Saffron Beach remains on course for a return to the top table after the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained filly bounced back to winning ways in the Group Three Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park last time out.

Ivan Furtado has left in Just Beautiful, who claimed Group Three glory in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster, while the Amanda Perrett-trained Lavender’s Blue, owned and bred by Benny Andersson of ABBA fame, could bid to follow up her Group Two success in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

Heading the six-strong remaining entries from Ireland is this year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth, one of two entries in the race for trainer Aidan O’Brien alongside this year’s Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine.

The Jessica Harrington-trained No Speak Alexander could bid to make it successive victories at the top level after claiming Group One success on her most recent appearance in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

The remaining three Irish entries are Champers Elysees from the yard of Johnny Murtagh, last year’s Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes heroine Shale, who is the representative of Donnacha O’Brien, and the Willie McCreery-trained Epona Plays.

Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes

Click here for FREE video form & full racecard

(British Champions Series)

Althiqa (GB) 4-9-03 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Champers Elysees (IRE) 4-9-03 Teruya Yoshida Johnny Murtagh IRE

Dreamloper (IRE) 4-9-03 Mr J. Fill Ed Walker

Epona Plays (IRE) 4-9 03 Renzo Forni Willie McCreery IRE

Lavender's Blue (IRE) 5-9-03 Benny Andersson Amanda Perrett

Alcohol Free (IRE) 3-9-00 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding

Auria (GB) 3-9-00 Mrs F. Denniff Andrew Balding

Empress Josephine (IRE) 3-9 00 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O'Brien IRE

Fev Rover (IRE) 3-9-00 Nick Bradley Racing 43 & Partner Richard Fahey

Just Beautiful (GB) 3-9-00 Gary White & The Giggle Factor Ivan Furtado

Mother Earth (IRE) 3-9 00 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE

No Speak Alexander (IRE) 3-9-00 C O'Callaghan/N O'Callaghan/P O'Callaghan Jessica Harrington IRE

Primo Bacio (IRE) 3-9-00 David Ward Ed Walker

Saffron Beach (IRE) 3-9-00 Lucy Sangster, James Wigan & Ollie Sangster Jane Chapple-Hyam

Shale (IRE) 3-9-00 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Donnacha O'Brien IRE

Snow Lantern (GB) 3-9-00 Rockcliffe Stud Richard Hannon

Tahlie (FR) 3-9-00 Teruya Yoshida Roger Varian

17 confirmations

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING