Richard Hannon believes Snow Lantern has a “golden opportunity” to follow in the hoofprints of her mother Sky Lantern and secure the second Group One of her career in the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The three-year-old daughter of Frankel features among 17 remaining entries for the mile feature which her dam Sky Lantern, trained by Richard Hannon senior, comfortably captured in 2013. After making a winning return at Newbury in April, the Rockcliffe Stud’s homebred filly then suffered back-to-back defeats in a Listed contest at York and when finding only Alcohol Free too strong in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Snow Lantern exacted revenge on Alcohol Free when opening her account at Group One level in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at the Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket, ahead of finishing third behind her old adversary in the Group One Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Following her latest reversal when fourth behind Baaeed in the Group One Prix Du Moulin at Paris-Longchamp on September 5, it was later discovered that Snow Lantern had produced a dirty scope. However, Hannon reports his star filly to be back firing on all cylinders. He said: “Snow Lantern is in good nick. She didn’t scope very well after France but she has had the antibiotics since then and she has scoped fine. "The count they take wasn’t right. Her neutrophils were way too high at 82 and now they are two so she is over whatever she had and ready to go again. "She did a bit of work yesterday morning and will now be turning up in the Sun Chariot on Saturday. She will run a lot better than she did in France. "She always works terrible so I’m not working her to look at how good she is I’m working her to get fit and get her going again. Sean (Levey, jockey) is happy with her. "This is a golden opportunity against her own sex and hopefully she has an outstanding chance."

A delighted Sean Levey with Snow Lantern

Although Snow Lantern is yet to race on the Rowley Mile the Classic-winning trainer believes it will play to her strengths. He added: “She has beaten a lot of them, if not all of them before. I think the straight track will suit her and we can ride her however we want. “She hasn’t got to cope with a bend. If she takes a pull, Sean said he might just let her roll and use her a little bit. “Hopefully she can come back and redeem herself her. After that we might think about the Champion Stakes or the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day. Snow Lantern could renew her rivalry Coronation Stakes and Sussex Stakes heroine Alcohol Free, one of two potential runners for trainer Andrew Balding alongside Auria. Charlie Appleby’s chances of securing the mile prize for the first time in his career rest with Althiqa, who has secured back-to-back Grade One wins in America on her last two starts after following up her victory in the Just A Game Stakes at Belmont Park in the Diana Stakes at Saratoga.

This year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas runner-up Saffron Beach remains on course for a return to the top table after the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained filly bounced back to winning ways in the Group Three Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park last time out. Ivan Furtado has left in Just Beautiful, who claimed Group Three glory in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster, while the Amanda Perrett-trained Lavender’s Blue, owned and bred by Benny Andersson of ABBA fame, could bid to follow up her Group Two success in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood. Heading the six-strong remaining entries from Ireland is this year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth, one of two entries in the race for trainer Aidan O’Brien alongside this year’s Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine. The Jessica Harrington-trained No Speak Alexander could bid to make it successive victories at the top level after claiming Group One success on her most recent appearance in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown. The remaining three Irish entries are Champers Elysees from the yard of Johnny Murtagh, last year’s Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes heroine Shale, who is the representative of Donnacha O’Brien, and the Willie McCreery-trained Epona Plays.

Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes Click here for FREE video form & full racecard (British Champions Series) Althiqa (GB) 4-9-03 Godolphin Charlie Appleby Champers Elysees (IRE) 4-9-03 Teruya Yoshida Johnny Murtagh IRE Dreamloper (IRE) 4-9-03 Mr J. Fill Ed Walker Epona Plays (IRE) 4-9 03 Renzo Forni Willie McCreery IRE Lavender's Blue (IRE) 5-9-03 Benny Andersson Amanda Perrett Alcohol Free (IRE) 3-9-00 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding Auria (GB) 3-9-00 Mrs F. Denniff Andrew Balding Empress Josephine (IRE) 3-9 00 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O'Brien IRE Fev Rover (IRE) 3-9-00 Nick Bradley Racing 43 & Partner Richard Fahey Just Beautiful (GB) 3-9-00 Gary White & The Giggle Factor Ivan Furtado Mother Earth (IRE) 3-9 00 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE No Speak Alexander (IRE) 3-9-00 C O'Callaghan/N O'Callaghan/P O'Callaghan Jessica Harrington IRE Primo Bacio (IRE) 3-9-00 David Ward Ed Walker Saffron Beach (IRE) 3-9-00 Lucy Sangster, James Wigan & Ollie Sangster Jane Chapple-Hyam Shale (IRE) 3-9-00 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Donnacha O'Brien IRE Snow Lantern (GB) 3-9-00 Rockcliffe Stud Richard Hannon Tahlie (FR) 3-9-00 Teruya Yoshida Roger Varian 17 confirmations