Rob Hornby’s best ever year could get even better - and possibly much, much better - at the weekend, when his regular ride on leading Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes fancy Prosperous Voyage at Newmarket on Saturday is followed 24 hours later by a longed-for return to the saddle of Cazoo Derby third Westover in Longchamp’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc De Triomphe.

The Ralph Beckett-trained pair - along with Andrew Balding’s Alcohol Free - have been instrumental in seeing the wider quality of Hornby’s rides taking a massive step up this year, for Prosperous Voyage went desperately close in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas before providing him with a first domestic Group 1 success in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, and Westover won the Classic Trial at Sandown before looking unlucky not to finish at least a place closer in the Derby. The 27-year-old rider was not on board Westover for the colt’s subsequent win in the Irish Derby, or for his poor run at Ascot in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes, but his dignified acceptance of connections’ reasons for replacing him in those races is now reaping its reward.

Reflecting on his new status and his prospects this weekend, he said: “It’s another huge weekend for me to look forward to and one that I’m honoured to be part of. It was a real career highlight for me when I won the Falmouth Stakes on Prosperous Voyage, especially as she had been the bridesmaid to Inspiral twice and then again to Cachet in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, and I’m delighted to get back on Westover, who is a horse I know really well and who I adore for what he has done for me. “As a jockey I want to keep pushing forward and stepping up to the next level, and both horses have given me some very special days and special experiences. You need rides like this in order to go out there and prove yourself at the top level, and it’s been noticeable since I won my first Group 1 on Scope in last year’s Prix Royal-Oak that I’ve been getting on a lot of nicer horses. “It’s a joy going into the yards in the morning to ride out on these top horses and then to go on to partner them in championship races. I’m aware of how lucky I’ve been and what a fortunate position I’m in now. It’s all crucial experience for me.” The Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes, run as a Group 1 only since 2004, will be the last race in the QIPCO British Champions Series before QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday 15th October. It has attracted a quality field of nine, headed by last year’s winner Saffron Beach, another QIPCO 1000 Guineas runner-up who has since added a Royal Ascot win and a second Group 1 to an impressive CV. Hornby does not underestimate Jane Chapple-Hyam’s filly but feels that Prosperous Voyage, who he has ridden in all of her ten starts, has plenty going for her too. He said: “Prosperous Voyage really deserved her Group 1 win in the Falmouth, and it was very special for me too as it was my first in England. It was the first of a busy couple of days for me at Newmarket, and two days I’ll never forget, as the day after that I won the July Cup on Alcohol Free. “It was a combination of things when she was below par at Deauville last time. The ground was a factor, but it can be difficult taking fillies abroad anyway. She’s had a bit of a break since then to freshen up, and when I rode her last week, she seemed in really good form. “The straight track is crucial I think and the stiff mile on both Newmarket courses plays to her strengths as she’s a strong stayer at a mile. I’ve always felt she would stay a mile and a quarter, and when there are no stamina concerns you can ride them accordingly. It will also definitely be good to get her back against her own sex again, as her best runs have all been against fillies.”

