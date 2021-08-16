The Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes is Saturday's betting highlight at Newmarket and we use Timeform pace map data to try and unearth who will emerge on top.

Sun Chariot Stakes best bet

MOTHER EARTH can strike again at the scene of her QIPCO 1000 Guineas victory in the Sun Chariot at Newmarket on Saturday.

Aidan O'Brien's filly has held her form well all season long and she was unlucky not to bag another G1 last time out when hampered in the Matron Stakes. She can reverse that form with No Speak Alexander here and see off Snow Lantern who can still be too keen for her own good. Saffron Beach could be a bigger threat, but Mother Earth is taken to see off Jane Chapple-Hyam's filly in a repeat of the 1000 Guineas one-two.

How will the Sun Chariot Stakes be run?

A graphic of where the pace is in the Sun Chariot

The far side course is in use with the stalls positioned towards the far-side rail so the low numbers could be at an advantage if the rail looks the place to be. There is a scenario in which Saffron Beach could be in the ideal position from an early stage, but in an average-sized field tactics might not be a determining factor here. MOTHER EARTH certainly isn't expected to be disadvantaged by the way this will be run and Ryan Moore could well wait and pounce late on - just as Frankie Dettori did on the Zoffany filly in the 1000 Guineas.

Key views from connections...

Richard Hannon after the Falmouth Stakes

SNOW LANTERN (Richard Hannon): “She has beaten a lot of them, if not all of them before. I think the straight track will suit her, and we can ride her however we want. She hasn’t got to cope with a bend. If she takes a pull, Sean (Levey) said he might just let her roll and use her a little bit. Hopefully she can come back and redeem herself. After that, we might think about the Champion Stakes or the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.” NO SPEAK ALEXANDER (Jessica Harrington): “She had a fantastic run in the Matron. She’s a smashing filly, and I hope she runs a big race again. Once fillies improve this time of year, you never know how far they will go – and she hasn’t had much racing either.” FEV ROVER (Richard Fahey): "This has been her target for the back end of the season. We’re very pleased with her. I was happy enough with her run in Ireland – her first run for a while, and it has hopefully sharpened her up a bit.” PRIMO BACIO (Ed Walker): "Primo Bacio obviously has some rock-solid form, until a slightly unexplained run at York last time. She’s been very unlucky not to be placed in the Falmouth or the Rothschild, and hopefully they won’t get too much rain and she can at least do that on Saturday before we put her away for next year. She ran great in the Falmouth, but the winner slightly hampered her at a crucial stage. At Deauville the ground could have been quicker, and she just never got a fair crack at it." DREAMLOPER (Ed Walker): “Dreamloper wasn’t disgraced behind No Speak Alexander in the Matron Stakes in Ireland last time, in a race not run to suit her, and it’s great news that she will probably be staying in training too.”

Key video form

No Speak Alexander wins a dramatic Matron Stakes

1. May 2 2021 - QIPCO 1000 Guineas, Newmarket

2. July 9 2021 - Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes, Newmarket

3. September 11 2021 - Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes, Leopardstown