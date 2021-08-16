Sun Chariot aim for Saffron Beach at Newmarket in October

Saffron Beach bounced back from defeats in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Downs and the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s July Course when making the most of a drop down Group Three level with an emphatic success in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park last Saturday.

Having won both her outings at the track as a two year old, including the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes, Saffron Beach has filled the runner-up spot in both starts at the course this season in the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes and the opening fillies’ Classic.

The daughter of New Bay will return to the Rowley Mile for the first time since finishing second in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas in May. If she lines up in the feature mile prize on Saturday 3rd October it would be her fifth appearance at the course.

And Chapple Hyam said: “The plan going forward will be to head to the Sun Chariot in six weeks’ time. It is her backyard and she has done extremely well there before having won there twice and finishing second there twice in four starts so she knows the track really well.

“She had excuses in the Oaks as it came up really heavy and she had a dirty lung after finishing down the field in the Falmouth Stakes.

“She finished second in the 1000 Guineas so we knew she had the ability to win more Group races and it was important getting more black type on Saturday. She was dominant in that last furlong and when Hollie (Doyle, jockey) asked her to go two out she shot clear which was nice to see.”

A trip to Canada to contest the EP Taylor Stakes over 10 furlongs at Woodbine on October 17th had also been under consideration for Saffron Beach. However, while those plans have been shelved this year the Newmarket handler has not ruled out her stable star taking in that race, along with others beyond a mile, next season.

Chapple Hyam added: “I think a race like the EP Taylor Stakes is really a race for four year olds.

“We feel she can travel next year for a race like that when she is that bit older. The Sun Chariot is only two miles up the road so it is much easier than trying to sort out going to Canada at the moment.

“I think I’d like to have a go at a mile and a quarter next year but before that you have races like the Earl Of Sefton and Dahlia Stakes over nine furlongs which we could start her off in.”