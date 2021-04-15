Newmarket Thursday review: Summerghand lands Abernant

Summer claims Oxted scalp Oxted was denied back-to-back wins in the bet365 Abernant Stakes by the late swoop of Summerghand (7/1) Last year's winner finally mastered the front-running Emaraaty Ana at the furlong pole but was a sitting duck for the winner's late charge. Danny Tudhope delivered it to perfection and his partner picked up well to score by three-quarters-of-a-length. Reaction Tudhope said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s getting better with age, a lot of David’s do, especially sprinters. He’s a top-class sprinter and the visors have helped him as well the last two runs. “The way the race panned out was perfect, he loves having cover and passing horses. He likes something to aim at, but in the big handicaps it just never fell right for him. The visors just seem to sharpen him up.” Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Hamed Rashed Bin Ghedayer, said: “He’s been beautifully trained, he can’t do much at home, I’m sure, but he just needs a fast gallop and something to aim at. “Sometimes it doesn’t go right and with a small field it’s a bit apprehensive, but it looked like we just had one to beat today. “Bigger fields do suit, but then you need the luck to get a run. His form suggests he’s improving, I just think like most horses, as they get older they get over their problems and get stronger.” 1500 Newmarket 1 5 Summerghand (IRE) 7/1 2 3Oxted 8/13 f Winning Trainer: D O'Meara. Winning Jockey: D Tudhope

Force back with a bang Charlie Appleby will consider returning Creative Force to Group race company after he defied a 299 day absence to make a winning return to action in the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap. The gelded son of Dubawi made the most of a significant drop in class in the six furlong contest to make his first start since finishing down the field in last year’s Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot a triumphant one. Making up plenty of ground late on, the 11-4 favourite reeled in long-time leader Significantly during the closing strides before pulling away to score by a length and three quarters. Creative Force made a winning debut on the Rowley Mile last year and Appleby said: “He had a bit of a set-back after the Coventry and sometimes getting them to Ascot is tough on the two year olds.

Creative Force surges clear at Newmarket

“He is a very genuine little horse as you saw today. He broke his maiden tag here last year. He is a horse that has done well through the winter. He has not grown but he is a strong individual. “He could get seven (furlongs) as well, which might open up a few options for him. He is entitled to come forward a bit as well. I’m pleased and it was a good performance. “Whether he is quite good enough for something like a Pavilion Stakes I’m not sure. It will be interesting what we do trip-wise as I think he might benefit from stepping up to seven in time and the way he has done it there, there is no reason why he shouldn’t (get seven).” 1350 Newmarket 1 6 Creative Force (IRE) 11/4 f 2 5 Significantly 15/2 3 2 Jumby (IRE)4/1 Winning Trainer: C Appleby. Winning Jockey: W Buick

Great winner of Wood Ditton John Gosden’s Peter The Great was an 11/1 winner of the Bet365 Wood Ditton under Nicky Mackay. Gosden said: “Nothing in the Wood Ditton is ever a surprise. He’d been working nicely at home, but he has a wild side to him so I thought Nicky, who rides him at home, can ride and we’ll leave the veteran (Frankie Dettori) in the weighing room. “We’ll go for novice over 10 furlongs next. That’s the great thing about those races, as when you won this in the past you were almost forced to go into a Listed. “Because of the racing through the winter now you tend not to get 20 roaring bulls in this. Is it a good Wood Ditton? I don’t think you’ve seen a Derby horse, but I don’t think it was a bad race.”

Peter The Great wins the Wood Ditton

1425 Newmarket 1 7 Peter The Great 11/1 2 10 Southern Voyage (FR) 10/1 3 6 Nagano 14/1 Winning Trainer:J & T Gosden. Winning Jockey:N Mackay

Sparkling debut win for Bellosa Bellosa looked a filly with a real future as she proved the market right in the Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket. Champion jockey Oisin Murphy was booked by Jane Chapple-Hyam and from an opening price of 25-1 the daughter of Awtaad went off the 7-2 joint-favourite. Bounced out on the rail, she never saw another rival and made every yard for a seven-length win from the 40-1 shot Verreaux Eagle. CHapple-Hyam was did stress, however, that rumours the three-year-old had been working with her Classic hopeful Saffron Beach, who was second in Wednesday’s Nell Gwyn, were wide of the mark. “She’s a nice filly, she came to me after Christmas. Sir Edmund Loder (owner) sold his stud in Ireland and had a dispersal sale, but I was very fortunate to get to train this filly,” said Chapple-Hyam.

Bellosa surges clear under Oisin Murphy