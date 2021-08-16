Suesa aiming for Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp in October

The filly, who is trained in Sauvagnon by Francois Rohaut, won the Group Two King George Stakes at Goodwood in July by an impressive three lengths.

A step up in grade followed at York, where the three-year-old finished fourth in the Nunthorpe Stakes, two and a half lengths behind Tim Easterby’s Winter Power.

Starting as the 9/4 favourite, the bay was drawn wide and found herself galloping alone near the outside rail as the race developed.

Winter Power had surged clear of the field by the time she hit the final furlong, but Suesa was gaining ground and accelerated from the rear of the pack to fourth place in the closing strides of the race.