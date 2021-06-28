Mishriff and St Mark's Basilica among strong entry for Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park

A stellar class of seven have stood their ground for Saturday’s Group One feature – the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park.

From an initial entry of 13, five-time winning trainer Aidan O’Brien has whittled his potential team down to three, among them the three-year-old colt St Mark’s Basilica, who has claimed a notable French Guineas-Derby double so far this season having signed off last term with victory in the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes. The others still in the shake-up from Ballydoyle are recent Prince of Wales's Stakes third Armory and five-year-old Japan, with classy filly Love the obvious absentee on the back of her success at Royal Ascot. Bolshoi Ballet and runaway Cazoo Oaks winner Snowfall were also removed from the race by O'Brien.

Britain’s champion trainer John Gosden has won the Eclipse four times in the past nine years and he and son Thady – who officially started sharing the licence from the outset of the current campaign – could run superstar four-year-old colt Mishriff. He consigned a below-par Champion Stakes effort in the autumn to the past with high-profile victories at Riyad (Dirt) and Meydan (Turf) in February and March respectively. Mishriff will be having his first outing for 98 days and making his debut at the Esher venue if lining up this weekend. Mostahdaf, Lord North and Palace Pier were all taken out of contention by the Gosden team on Monday. Fellow Newmarket handler William Haggas is set to run mud-loving stable stalwart Addeybb, who skipped the Prince of Wales’s on account of the fast ground. The remaining duo are Roger Varian's El Drama, down the field behind St Mark's Basilica in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly earlier in the month but a good winner of the Dee Stakes at Chester's May meeting previously, and David Menuisier's ace filly Wonderful Tonight. Wonderful Tonight ended last year with two top-class victories and resumed this time around with a smooth success under William Buick in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes a fortnight ago.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper reported conditions on the round track to be a mixture of good to soft and soft following rain on Sunday. “We had about 18 millimetres of rain on Sunday evening and we’ve had a murky, drizzly morning. We’d been dry for best part of a week,” he said. “I walked the course this morning and the round course was a mixture of soft and good to soft. Overall, you could call it good to soft, soft in places. The five-furlong course was soft. “There are showers forecast today and Tuesday. We are under a low pressure system so what happens over the next 48 hours will be key to where we are at the end of the week. We are not clear of that until Wednesday morning. “Wednesday to Friday looks drier, but no great rise in temperatures all week and for the weekend there is suggestion of some showery activity coming from the Atlantic that might influence things, but that is some way off. “Last night’s rain has left us on the easy side. We’re just going to monitor daily and see where we go. “It’s unlikely to be quickish ground but, depending what happens in the next 48 hours, somewhere near good is possible.” Cooper was happy with the shape of the field for the Eclipse. “I am not surprised it is a comparatively smallish number. Of the 31 left in prior to today, a lot had run recently. Aidan (O’Brien) had 13 of them and he was not going to confirm everything,” he added. “What it delivers is a clash of the generations – the French Derby winner (St Mark’s Basilica) going up against the calibre of Mishriff. That is what the Eclipse is all about.” Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Paddy Power: 7/4 St Mark's Basilica, 2/1 Mishriff, 6/1 Armory, 7/1 Addeybb, 8/1 Wonderful Tonight, 12/1 Japan, 25/1 El Drama