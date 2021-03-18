Willie Mullins column: Cheltenham Thursday view

Another strong team for our star columnist on Thursday including a team of four in the Ryanair Chase.

Appreciate It was very impressive in winning the Sky Bet Supreme, much more so than he has been in Ireland this winter. He was awesome on the day and it opens up a lot more possibilities for him. I’d imagine he’ll go on to Punchestown from here. We’ve always thought he’d be a chaser and a Brown Advisory type, but he looked a Sporting Life Arkle horse on Tuesday.

Appreciate It is out on his own in the Sky Bet Supreme

I see he’s being quoted for the Champion Hurdle too which is astonishing from what we were thinking at the start of the season. Hopefully he stays sound now and is a star of the future. Blue Lord was fine after his fall in the same race, he was running a career best and he could develop into a lovely chaser too. Concertista didn’t jump as well as she can in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle and possibly when she’d beaten Roksana she thought that was enough. She was unfortunate to get chinned on the line and always runs a good race. Saint Sam was second in the Boodles, giving a lot of weight to the winner. We changed tactics with him on Tuesday and it worked well and he’s a horse we’re learning about all the time.

My two runners in the opening Marsh Novices’ Chase on Thursday both look up against it. 13:20 BLACKBOW

We’re going out in trip with him and I’m hoping he’ll jump a lot better going the marginally slower pace over two-and-a-half miles. If either of mine ran into a place we’ll be very happy. 13:20 ASTERION FORLONGE

I think he has the ability to go well but possibly going left-handed might be a disadvantage for him here. But it is Cheltenham, it is the top stage and I thought he deserved a crack at it. The ground drying out will suit him. 13:55 DANDY MAG

On his best day he has a chance but drying conditions mightn’t suit and we have a lot of weight but we’re qualified and he’s in good form so we’ll take our chance. 14:30 MIN

We should have a strong hand in the Ryanair Chase. He likes the track and the drying ground will suit him and Paul Townend chose to ride him. Everything is a plus for him for his chance. 14:30 MELON

Bryan Cooper takes over on him and the horse has a great record at the Festival albeit without a win. He has four seconds to his name including two Champion Hurdles. We know he likes the track but he’s just finding it hard to find the winning post but maybe this will be the day. He has the ability. 14:30 TORNADO FLYER

He probably has his work cut out but if you go back to the John Durkan Chase when he was second to Min, he’d have a chance of grabbing a podium place at a big price. 14:30 ALLAHO

Rachael Blackmore rides him. He was very good in Thurles and I’m sure it was a difficult choice for Paul between him and Min. Rachael will be a good fit for this horse. 15:05 BACARDYS

He wears a tongue tie and the drying ground will help him but the best we can hope for here I’d imagine is a top three finish. His form doesn’t suggest he’ll win but he’s here and has form on the track so we’re hoping for the best. 16:15 PONT AVAL

Brian Hayes rides and she was very impressive in winning at Punchestown. However, the more the ground dries the less chance she has – but I hope she proves me wrong. 16:15 HOOK UP

The drying ground will suit her more than any of our runners in this and if Danny (Mullins) can produce her late she is one who might surprise people. She had a very good run at Leopardstown the last day. 16:15 GLENS OF ANTRIM

Jonjo O’Neill rides her for JP McManus. His father rode a winner for my father and it would be great to get Jonjo jnr a winner in Cheltenham 35 years on. She’s a mare who’s improved hugely since her last run. She’s there with a good shout. She’s loads of experience and this would be a good place for her to break her duck over hurdles – as Concertista did in the same race last year. 16:15 GAULOISE