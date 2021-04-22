Stradivarius set for Sagaro Stakes on Royal Ascot trials day

John and Thady Gosden’s popular stayer is among 14 entries for the Longines Sagaro Stakes – a Group Three contest which acts as a perfect springboard to the Gold Cup at the Royal meeting in June.

Already a three-time Gold Cup winner, Stradivarius has returned to training as a seven-year-old with the primary objective of matching the legendary Yeats in landing the two-and-a-half-mile showpiece for a fourth time.

His potential rivals on his seasonal reappearance include Alan King’s Trueshan – winner of the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October – and the Mark Johnston-trained Nayef Road.

The latter was runner-up to Stradivarius in both the Gold Cup and the Goodwood Cup last summer.