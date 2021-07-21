Glorious Goodwood preview: Stradivarius ready for big test

Five-time Champion Trainer John Gosden described Stradivarius to be “very much part of the family” as he prepares to try and win a historic fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

Reflecting on his fourth-place finish in last month’s Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, Gosden paid tribute to the winner whilst also being left frustrated with how the race panned out. “He’s been in good order since Royal Ascot. The Gold Cup was a fascinating race and Subjectivist put in a superb performance. I’d love to have got in a race with the winner, but we never had the opportunity to get there and that’s life. "I think Frankie, having ridden him so brilliantly in previous Gold Cups, seemed to have a brainstorm and sit 12 lengths of the pace! I’m sorry that Subjectivist is not able to run next week, it’s heart-breaking for everyone involved and it would have been great to have enjoyed a ‘Duel on the Downs’.”

Looking ahead to next week’s £500,000 British Champion Series race at Goodwood, Gosden is happy with Stradivarius’s preparation ahead of what is a unique test over two miles. He said: “He didn’t have much of a race at Ascot so that race didn’t seem to knock him back too far physically. He’s won four Goodwood Cups in a row which takes some doing. It’s going to be a fascinating race with some very nice horses turning up and you’re always going to need some luck in running around Goodwood given it’s not exactly a big, open galloping track. "It’s quintessentially different, rolling in and out, left, right and has cambers. It should make for an exciting day on Tuesday.”