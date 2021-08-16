Stradivarius and Trueshan could clash in Doncaster Cup

John and Thady Gosden’s charge will be making his third trip to the Yorkshire track, having won this race in 2019 and finished a close third in the 2017 St Leger on his only other visit to the venue.

Having disappointed when finishing fourth in his challenge for a fourth Gold Cup win at Ascot in June, Stradivarius returned to winning form with a narrow victory over Spanish Mission in the Lonsdale Cup at York last month.

The Grand Visir was a distant third that day and tries his luck again, while Trueshan, who was a non runner at York due to quick ground, could now get his chance to take on Stradivarius for trainer Alan King, who will be hoping all of the forecast rain materialises.

The Doncaster Cup features as part of the British Champions Series, but King reaffirmed Trueshan would not run if conditions stayed as they were on Wednesday morning, good to firm.

“We need plenty of rain. If it stays as it is he doesn’t run, but he breezed lovely this morning and he’s ready to roll if it comes. They could get five to 10 millimetres, so we’ll just wait and see,” said King.