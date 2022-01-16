The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old was last seen winning the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, crossing the line two and a half lengths ahead of McFabulous after 9/4 favourite Brewin’upastorm crashed out at the final flight.

The victory was a fifth graded success for the mare, who had a stellar campaign last year when claiming back-to-back wins in the Grade Two Underwriting Exchange Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Grade One Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

After finishing sixth behind Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace at Leopardstown on her first run of the season in November, Stormy Ireland was a 4/1 chance at Cheltenham when partnered by jockey Danny Mullins.

A return to Prestbury Park is very much the plan for connections, although there is a slim chance of a prep run in the Listed Warwick Mares’ Hurdle on February 12.

“She’s well after the race, I think the idea is we’re leaning towards not running her before Cheltenham,” said Will Kinsey, who snapped the bay up for £75,000 in January last year with his partners in Future Bloodstock and manages the FB Racing Club in whose name she runs.

“There’s a possibility that she might go to Warwick, but that is up in the air and probably quite unlikely.

“We were dubious when we bought her about whether the Cheltenham track actually suited her, but she ran really well.

“She clearly loved the track the other day, she handled that ground and she’s also got form on better ground.”