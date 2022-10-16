Stormbuster is poised to make the step up to Group One company and take his chance in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

Andrew Balding’s youngster caught the eye in defeat in his thirst three outings, finishing third to subsequent Superlative Stakes winner Isaac Shelby on debut, before bumping into Zetland winner Flying Honours when tried at Listed level at Salisbury on his third start. Although it took four attempts to get off the mark, it was worth the wait, and the son of Dubawi disposed of previous winners Highbank and Classic by five lengths when opening his account in a competitive Newbury conditions contest. That performance sets the colt up perfectly for a trip to Town Moor on Saturday, where the outing will give a good indication on how he should be campaigned next season.