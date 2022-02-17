It is expected to cause more widespread damage than Storm Dudley, which blew its way through on Wednesday night.

The meeting at Fakenham was called off today due to the extreme nature of the weather warnings and the remaining Friday fixtures at Kelso, Lingfield and Southwell are subject to inspections. Snow, as well as high winds, could be an issue at Kelso, where a precautionary inspection has been called for 8am

“We’re only a yellow warning at the moment up here and we are getting nothing like the wind speeds down in England,” said clerk of the course Matthew Taylor.

“Our concern would be snow more than anything and access to the racecourse maybe and the surrounding areas on high ground if they got heavy snow. We are in a trickier situation than most because it literally is just the waiting game.

“The problem as well is that the forecast is changing by the hour. We were supposed to be getting 10 centimetres of snow and then this afternoon it’s changed back to rain so we don’t know exactly what we’re going to get.”

“We’ve got an 8am inspection so hopefully we can make the right call early.”