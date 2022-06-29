The Aidan O’Brien-trained Galileo colt was hugely impressive in winning a Navan maiden and the Derby Trial at Leopardstown on his first two starts of the season, but could finish only sixth in the Derby at Epsom.

O’Brien decided against running in last Saturday’s Irish Derby at the Curragh, instead favouring a return to a mile and a quarter in the Eclipse.

However, the Ballydoyle handler has now decided to prepare for a trans-Atlantic trip for the Belmont Derby, where he is likely to clash with Charlie Appleby’s Breeders’ Cup and French 2,000 Guineas winner Modern Games, who is set to be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

O’Brien, who won last year’s Belmont race with Bolshoi Ballet, said: “Stone Age will go to Belmont the following weekend instead.

“It will give him another week and obviously it’s against three-year-olds only. We can step up again after that, depending on how that goes.”