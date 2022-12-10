Stolen Silver will be looking for Cheltenham redemption as he heads the 15 declared for the AIS December Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

Sam Thomas’ charge was sent off the 4/1 favourite for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Prestbury Park last month and was not without a chance in a race won by Jamie Snowden’s Ga Law when unseating Sam Twiston-Davies three out. Twiston-Davies will be onboard once again as Stolen Silver competes off the same mark of 150, but he must shoulder top weight on this occasion. Paddy Power Gold Cup fourth Il Ridoto is disputing matters with Stolen Silver at the top of the market as he looks to enhance Paul Nicholls’ fine record in the race, while Deyrann De Carjac (fifth), Simply The Betts (seventh) and Storm Control (eighth) are others looking to better their most recent efforts. However both Storm Control and Kauto Riko also hold an engagement at Doncaster which is their stated first preference.