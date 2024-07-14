Staying prizes on Arrest’s agenda following Newmarket second

Sent off favourite for last year’s Derby before finishing second in the St Leger, the highly-regarded son of Frankel is yet to get his head in front in three starts this year.

However, after a respectable second at Chester, the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old showed plenty of zest when encountering his preferred going on the July Course, making a bold bid before being overtaken late in the day by Marco Botti’s Giavellotto.

Arrest finished a place ahead of fellow Juddmonte-owned Time Lock and the colt could now be aimed at the Curragh’s Comer Group International Irish St Leger on September 16 as connections seek both a move up in trip and a return to the winner’s enclosure.

“The two of them ran beautiful races and Arrest was back to somewhere near last year’s form,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon.

“Kieran (Shoemark, jockey) thought he would improve again for that run and he is a horse we will look at something like the Irish St Leger with, or even the race on Champions Day (Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup, Ascot, October 19) later in the year.

“He’s a horse who likes a bit of cut in the ground as we know and it’s good to have him back – hopefully we can look forward to an exciting second half of the season.

“He loves getting his toe in and in fairness to him, he likes a race where there is a good tempo and he can get into a nice rhythm and when he does that he is very effective. When there is a slow, messy pace it is not really his cup of tea. He’s a big horse, big stride and he just likes to have a nice rhythm.”