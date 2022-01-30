The 10-year-old was narrowly denied a seventh career success over hurdles in the valuable Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Lingfield last weekend, finding Brewin’Upastorm a length and a quarter too good.

Third in the 2020 Champion Hurdle, Darver Star was seventh in the Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Festival meeting last year and Cromwell is adamant he will not be going back over fences in the foreseeable future.

“He will definitely stay over hurdles,” said the Navan-based handler. “There is no definite plan for him – he has plenty of options, but they are all over hurdles.”

Darver Star showed he retained plenty of ability when landing a minor event over two miles and three furlongs at Punchestown by 20 lengths prior to the three-runner affair at Lingfield, where he was overhauled in the final furlong, having got into a tussle with eventual third, Goshen, early in the straight.