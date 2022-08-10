State Of Rest will head to the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday rather than lining up in the Juddmonte International at York next week.

Joseph O’Brien confirmed the globetrotting colt will drop back in trip and take on the likes of Coroebus, Inspiral and Maljoom in the Group One contest over a mile. The four-year-old looked better than ever when taking the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot on his previous run. And while as short as 8/1 with some firms for the York contest, the County Kilkenny handler has his sights set on Deauville.