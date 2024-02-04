State Man won the Irish Champion Hurdle on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival

State Man retained his crown in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Returned at 6/5 12 months ago when Honeysuckle was among his opponents, State Man headed the market at just 2/5 this time around with stablemate Impaire Et Passe rated his biggest danger by the market. Daryl Jacob jumped Impaire Et Passe out in front in an attempt to reverse the form of the Matheson Hurdle having finished three and a half lengths adrift of his stablemate over Christmas. He was tracked by State Man with another stablemate, Echoes In Rain, in third with Bob Olinger watching on from last. Impaire Et Passe jumped out to his right at a couple of flights whereas State Man scraped paint against the inside rail. Heading to two out the quartet were covered by around as many lengths but they fanned out across the track on the turn with State Man taking over the running. Impaire Et Passe had no answer as they rounded the bypassed final flight and it was left to a resurgent Bob Olinger to chase the winner home but neither he, nor the remainder, were in the same class as State Man. State Man remains the biggest threat to Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but was a nine-length second to Nicky Henderson's charge last March and Sky Bet left the winner unchanged at 3/1. State Man's success meant that Mullins won all eight Grade 1 races across the Dublin Racing Festival weekend.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"He's so uncomplicated and professional," said an admiring Townend. "He didn't mind Daryl's horse idling in front and jumping right and he's a joy to do anything with. "With the last being out I was probably there early enough but he was going well and came on the bridle then. "I loved him last year and I love him even more this year because he keeps winning. He's proven his superiority over the horses over here anyway and it's just Constitution Hill that is in the way. "I believed strongly last year that I had to work very hard to beat the rest of the horses; I'm not saying I'd have beaten Constitution Hill but I just didn't get the feel off him throughout the race that I was expecting so hopefully he can go there this year and give him a race." Mullins was impressed with State Man’s performance, but admitted the change of tactics had not worked out for Impaire Et Passe. “State Man is a lovely racehorse, himself and Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File and El Fabiolo have a lovely temperament, which is half the battle," he said. "When they’ve a good temperament, it means the trainer can train them the way they want to and the jockey can ride them the way he wants to. It makes life a lot easier for the people involved. “I thought Christmas was his best performance up to today. Maybe the guys on the time will tell us that but to me Christmas was visually very good, he got done and raced when Impaire came up behind him. Anyhow we think he's not going backwards, he's going forwards little by little. "Today’s race was different as we tried something different with Impaire Et Passe and he obviously didn’t enjoy being out in front. I think he’d take a lead and probably needs another half-mile and fences down the road. “It was an experiment to go down the Champion Hurdle route with him this year, but it doesn’t look like it’s working. That (Aintree Hurdle) could be on the cards, but the Champion Hurdle is there and there’s only two horses in front of him for me and any one of those could get injured or run bad on the day and if you’re not in you can’t win it.”

State Man wins the Irish Champion