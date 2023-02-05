Ben Linfoot was at Leopardstown for day two of the Dublin Racing Festival as the Foxrock crowd came out in force to see Honeysuckle, but went home talking about State Man.

Sent out of the parade ring with a roar of encouragement, backed off the boards in the last few minutes before the race, cheered from the grandstand as they set off, Henry de Bromhead’s Honeysuckle did not lack for support as she began her quest for a fourth Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle. Legends of the game have dominated this race. Istabraq won it four times. Hurricane Fly, immortalised with leaping statue at the main entrance to Leopardstown, won it five. They were behemoths against mere mortals, just like Honeysuckle had looked as she racked up a winning sequence of 16. That was sweet, but her first career defeat in the Hatton’s Grace earlier this season hinted at a decline. She had hit her peak and now was the time for a younger generation to come through. It’s just the Foxrock crowd, packed 12 deep around the parade ring to get a look at her, didn’t believe it.

Honeysuckle (left) in Irish Champion Hurdle action

I swear there were boos for State Man going to post. Honey was where the hearts were, and where the late cash was, as well, but State Man was well-backed in the morning, into odds-on across the board, and while he was sent off odds-against at 6/5 due to the late money for the reigning champion, there were plenty of punters who had taken emotion out of the equation. They didn’t have a moment’s worry. Paul Townend assumed the controlling position immediately and dominated the racing line. His horse travelled with authority on the front end and jumped fluently, flicking his hurdles like all the best hurdlers do. Still, his two best jumps were arguably his last two, when the pressure was at its tightest.

He might’ve been clear by the final flight, but he pinged it, and a near five-length defeat of Honeysuckle, who ran well under Rachael Blackmore, giving her the 7lb, was enough to see him trimmed to 11/4 from 4/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle by Sky Bet and others. That’s shorter than you could’ve imagined any horse being against Constitution Hill considering what Nicky Henderson’s horse has done this season, but here we have it, another two-mile hurdler out of the top drawer from Willie Mullins’, and while he may have to improve again to give Constitution Hill a race his upward trajectory is on the rapid side. As Mullins and Townend undertook their debrief a pocket of the assembled press descended upon Honeysuckle’s owner Kenny Alexander, who openly talked through the dilemma of when it would be time to call it a day. “What do we do? Let's have a few drinks, chat to Henry and see,” he said. “We definitely won't be taking on Constitution Hill after that because she is so brave I would fear what would happen. We're not running around for place money. It's up to Henry, if he wants to chuck it now. I've always said get her out safe and sound. Maybe the time has come. “Is she as good as she was? No, she's not as good as she was. I wouldn't overreact after the first run but we've seen two - she's still very, very high class but she's not quite as good as she was. “She is nine now and she ran her heart out. She ran a blinder.”