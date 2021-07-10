Ed Walker plots an international campaign for Starman

Ed Walker would 'love' to have a shot at The Everest, billed as the world's richest turf race, in Australia with his brilliant July Cup winner Starman.

The four-year-old Dutch Art colt didn't make his debut until towards the end of July 2020 but made an immediate impression, winning his first three starts before finishing down the field on testing ground on Champions Day when stepping up to the top level from Listed company. Connections didn't have to wait too much longer for a Group One breakthrough when Starman followed up his reappearance victory in the Group Two Duke of York with that scintillating success at Newmarket. "Pure relief!" the trainer replied when asked about his emotions on the day by Sporting Life ambassador Oli Bell.

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy

"I really expected it, I just really believed. I just felt if he doesn't win a Group One, we're never going to win one. So it was massive relief." It wasn't all plain sailing though with Starman proving rather coltish in the preliminaries. "We all saw his antics beforehand and I was getting more and more wound up myself; I was probably fretting more than he was. "My kind of confidence was waning out of me with every lap of the pre-parade and parade ring. Then the race itself, it looked like everything was going wrong and it shows how good he is to overcome that. He got stopped twice. It helps that he's nearly 600 kilos and he's quite hard to knock over, he tends to do the knocking over. "A real sense of relief. Then obviously satisfaction and delight and we all had a good party on Sunday night - it was great. Very special."



The Lambourn handler is hoping that they can keep the lid on their exciting sprinter although admits that it hasn't harmed his prospects so far. "I think we'd far rather he didn't do it," he said of Starman's pre-race antics. "He didn't do it in the Duke of York which is the only time he hasn't done it. We think there are things we can do. He came off the box a bit too pumped (at Newmarket). Just try and keep everything a bit cool and calmer. I don't necessarily think it was fillies - he didn't actually do anything with it, he didn't behave badly with it, he was just showing himself off and got a bit warm and it clearly didn't impact his performance too much." Connections will soon know whether their plans have the desired effect with Starman due to travel to France for Sunday's Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, although the weather is giving cause for concern. "The forecast is a bit dodgy but that's obviously his target. We're very much hoping to run there, he will run there unless it's washed out. It's going to be on the slow side; it doesn't bother me too much, I'd rather it was quick. He's won twice at York with a bit of dig in the ground and I think he'll be alright as long as it's not heavy ground.