Marianafoot foils Starman and company in Maurice de Gheest

15:59 · SUN August 08, 2021

Marianafoot extended his winning streak when taking the Group One Larc Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville as Starman could finish only third.

The Jerome Reynier-trained six-year-old cut through a top-class field of 12 to take the six-and-a-half-furlong contest at 11/1 under Mickael Barzalona.

Tropbeau, a 150/1 chance, was second, with Ed Walker’s July Cup hero Starman (11/8 favourite) finishing third on the very soft going.

Successful in 2017 and runner-up in 2019, the Kevin Ryan-trained veteran Brando again showed his liking for the race with a gallant fourth.

