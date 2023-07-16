Starlore team harbouring high hopes after Sandown success

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained youngster was sent off the 9/2 joint second-favourite for what looked a hot seven-furlong maiden at the Esher track and looks to have a bright future following his professional display in the hands of Ryan Moore.

The son of Kingman travelled like a classy operator throughout and once hitting the front, defied his inexperience to hold off the fast-finishing pair of Maximum Dividend and the well-regarded Arabian Crown, who is trained by Charlie Appleby.

“He’s a nice horse and I would say that was a very nice maiden,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

“Sir Michael and the team were very happy with him going into the race and obviously Ryan (Moore) wanted to ride him which was a positive sign.

“I thought he did it well to be fair, I know the Charlie Appleby horse was very well fancied and I would say it was a strong maiden.

“He’s a big, immature horse and I imagine he has a lot of strengthening and maturing to do and hopefully he can develop into a nice colt."