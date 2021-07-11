Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jockey Oliver Stammers
Jockey Oliver Stammers

Racing news: Oliver Stammers recovering after Chester fall

By Sporting Life
13:41 · SUN July 11, 2021

Apprentice jockey Oliver Stammers is recovering after his nasty fall at Chester.

Stammers was riding Sir Min for Ian Williams in the Deepbridge Estate Planning Service Nursery Handicap on Friday evening when his mount clipped heels on the first bend and came down.

Racing was delayed for 45 minutes while he was treated on course, and the air ambulance then transported him for further assessment at Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley.

In a positive update on Sunday, the young rider said in a tweet: “Overwhelmed by all the well wishes, I can’t thank you all enough!

“So frustrating to be out at such a crucial time in the season but hopefully won’t be too long.

“Special thanks to the team @ChesterRaces and Aintree Hospital!”

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING