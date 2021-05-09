Bolshoi Ballet heads Cazoo Derby field of 12 at Epsom on Saturday

The Ballysax Stakes and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner is all the rage to provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with a record ninth victory in the premier Classic.

As expected, the Galileo colt is the sole Ballydoyle representative, with long-time ante-post favourite High Definition, Sir Lamorak, Van Gogh, Kyprios and The Mediterranean all not declared. It is the first time since 2004 O’Brien has saddled just one horse in the Derby.

Jim Bolger’s Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Mac Swiney and Joseph O’Brien’s Southern Lights are the other Irish challengers, while the home team includes Ed Dunlop’s John Leeper.

Frankie Dettori has been called up to partner John Leeper – named after his trainer’s late father John Dunlop. Dettori had been set to ride one of Aidan O’Brien’s runners, but his last-minute availability means he replaces Adam Kirby.