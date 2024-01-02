Stage Star still on target for Ryanair Chase

Paul Nicholls’ charge won the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November but sent off the 11/10 favourite for Monday’s Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase, he was beaten from a long way out and eventually pulled up before the last.

Speaking to Betfair on Tuesday the champion trainer said: “He was a tad sore afterwards when he’d finished, he was just off a little bit. We trotted him up this morning and he wasn’t quite 100%. I guess he’s just pulled some muscles somewhere, he’s had little issues in the past. He made a couple of mistakes going up over the hill but I wasn’t sure he was going all that well before then anyway in that ground.

“We’ve had a few little issues as I said before and the vet is in this morning giving him a full MOT and getting him sorted. We’ve got a load of time now before the Ryanair and that’s why I was so keen to run him now rather than in a months’ time.