Stage Star still on target for Ryanair Chase

Stage Star remains firmly on target for the Ryanair Chase despite returning sore from his run at Cheltenham on Monday.
Paul Nicholls’ charge won the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November but sent off the 11/10 favourite for Monday’s Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase, he was beaten from a long way out and eventually pulled up before the last.
Speaking to Betfair on Tuesday the champion trainer said: “He was a tad sore afterwards when he’d finished, he was just off a little bit. We trotted him up this morning and he wasn’t quite 100%. I guess he’s just pulled some muscles somewhere, he’s had little issues in the past. He made a couple of mistakes going up over the hill but I wasn’t sure he was going all that well before then anyway in that ground.
“We’ve had a few little issues as I said before and the vet is in this morning giving him a full MOT and getting him sorted. We’ve got a load of time now before the Ryanair and that’s why I was so keen to run him now rather than in a months’ time.
“There weren’t many options really but we’ve time to get him back to himself and last year he ran the odd race when it didn’t go quite right.
“Yesterday I was looking for any excuse not to run them and that’s not like me, I’m always positive and want to run. We got him out yesterday morning and trotted him up and he looked great, and everything was good and in that situation you run.
“It wasn’t to be on Monday, but I’ve been there a million times with horses like this and you just put a line through that run and we’ve loads of time before the Ryanair where spring ground will be totally different and we’ll get him back for that.”
