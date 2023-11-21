Sporting Life
Stage Star gets the last wrong at Cheltenham
Stage Star raised 11lb to 166 after Paddy Power Gold Cup Chase victory at Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
10:27 · TUE November 21, 2023

The BHA handicapper has rated Stage Star in the big league following his impressive success in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Paul Nicholls' horse won by four lengths from Notlongtillmay despite a significant error at the final fence, picking himself up again to run out a dominant winner from a handicap mark of 155.

A Grade 1 winner in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the handicapper has raised him 11lb to 166, a rating just 6lb shy of stablemate Bravemansgame (172), last season's King George winner who was second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Ryanair Chase is the long-term aim for Stage Star this season, a race for which he is now the general 4/1 second favourite behind previous winner Allaho.

Nicholls, speaking at the Coral Gold Cup gallops morning, said: "He's now rated 166 and it puts him right up there. Great performance, if he hadn't made that mistake he wouldn't have come off the bridle, so we were thrilled."

