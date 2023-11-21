Stage Star raised 11lb to 166 after Paddy Power Gold Cup Chase victory at Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls' horse won by four lengths from Notlongtillmay despite a significant error at the final fence, picking himself up again to run out a dominant winner from a handicap mark of 155.

A Grade 1 winner in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the handicapper has raised him 11lb to 166, a rating just 6lb shy of stablemate Bravemansgame (172), last season's King George winner who was second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Ryanair Chase is the long-term aim for Stage Star this season, a race for which he is now the general 4/1 second favourite behind previous winner Allaho.

Nicholls, speaking at the Coral Gold Cup gallops morning, said: "He's now rated 166 and it puts him right up there. Great performance, if he hadn't made that mistake he wouldn't have come off the bridle, so we were thrilled."