The six-year-old, who runs in the colours of the Owners Group and is trained by Paul Nicholls, was a high-class hurdler last season after a promising bumper career.

Winning his first two hurdle starts by large margins, he then went on to take the Grade One Challow Hurdle at Newbury by six and a half lengths.

Subsequent runs in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree ended in disappointment, however, as the bay was pulled up on both occasions when racing too keenly.

At Warwick he returned from a 206-day break and made his chasing bow under Harry Cobden as the 11-10 favourite under Harry Cobden.

Making all of the running and jumping fluently over the two-and-a-half-mile trip, Stage Star was a runaway 13-length winner from Dan Skelton’s classy former hurdler West Cork.