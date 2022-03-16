Stage Star is not ruled out of an Aintree appearance after pulling up in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The gelding had three outings this season prior to the race and was victorious every time, taking a maiden and a novice before landing the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle in convincing style. Heading to the Festival unbeaten over hurdles as a result, the Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old started as a 7/1 chance for the Ballymore as only Henry de Bromhead’s Journey With Me and eventual winner Sir Gerhard were more fancied. Unrelenting rain had turned the going to soft before the contest and in testing conditions Stage Star strained against the early slow pace, pulling hard before making a mistake over the third-last and weakening as a result. Ultimately pulled up by Harry Cobden, the bay is none the worse for the experience after walking home under his jockey. “He’s fine, he came back fine. There were no issues with him, it just wasn’t his day at Cheltenham,” said Dan Downie, racing manager to the Owners Group syndicate.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Festival Review