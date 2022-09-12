Hamish gave star stayer Kyprios a real run for his money the Irish St Leger at the Curragh, travelling strongly before being outstayed by the odds-on favourite close home.

Lilac Road, meanwhile, failed by just a head to reel in Sweet Lady in the Prix Vermeille and will have one more chance of gaining a so far elusive top-level success before she heads into retirement.

“They both ran extremely well,” said Haggas. “Hamish didn’t stay in the Ascot race (Long Distance Cup) last year so I couldn’t see why he would this year, which was why we didn’t put him in to eradicate that from our minds. I think the Cumberland Lodge will come around too quickly for him so there isn’t much now.

“There’s a race at ParisLongchamp for him the day after Champions Day over a mile and three (Prix Du Conseil De Paris), but that might be a bit short so I would think he’ll end up in the St Simon Stakes (at Newbury). The trouble is he had a hard race on Sunday and he needs a bit of a gap between his races, he can’t take too many quick races, although he loves this ground.