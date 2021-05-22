St Mark's Basilica faces 18 at Chantilly in Prix du Jockey Club

Aidan O’Brien’s colt, winner of last month’s French 2000 Guineas on the first start of his three-year-old campaign at ParisLongchamp, is joined in Sunday’s field by stablemate Van Gogh.

The latter was a possible for the Derby at Epsom until O’Brien pared his team down to one, favourite Bolshoi Ballet, for Saturday’s premier British Classic.

St Mark’s Basilica, who has been drawn in stall two, steps up beyond a mile for the first time this weekend, as does Ballydoyle’s apparent second string – last seen finishing third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Like O’Brien, John and Thady Gosden will be double-handed in the French Derby, over 10 and a half furlongs – with their Dante Stakes runner-up Megallan (Olivier Peslier) and impressive Newmarket novice winner Derab, who will be ridden by Martin Harley and is a half-brother to the mighty Enable. The yard was successful last year with the brilliant Mishriff.