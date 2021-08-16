Sporting Life
St Mark's Basilica runs away with the Eclipse
St Mark's Basilica retired to stud confirms Aidan O'Brien

By Sporting Life
17:03 · MON September 27, 2021

St Mark’s Basilica has been retired from racing and will stand at Coolmore for the coming season.

The son of Siyouni was champion two-year-old in 2020, winning the Darley Dewhurst on his final outing, and has gone unbeaten as a three-year-old, winning the French Guineas, French Derby, Coral-Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on what has proved to be his final outing (see FREE replay below).

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said in a statement from Coolmore: "St Mark’s Basilica is possibly the best horse we have ever had in Ballydoyle. He relaxes and quickens and has all the determination from Galileo and all the speed from Siyouni."

Join racing's elite

St Mark’s Basilica was bred by Bob Scarborough and raised at Norelands Stud, like his 2000 Guineas-winning half-brother Magna Grecia, and was purchased by MV Magnier at Tattersalls October Book 1 for 1,300,000 guineas.

Beginning with the Dewhurst last October, he notched up five straight Group One successes in three countries.

"He’s the most exciting prospect we’ve retired from Ballydoyle since his late grandfather Galileo,” said Coolmore’s David O’Loughlin.

"European Champion Two-Year-Old, the highest-rated three-year-old in the world, a 1,300,000 guineas yearling by a top sire in Siyouni, a half-brother to another brilliant horse in Magna Grecia, both out of Galileo’s group-winning two-year-old Cabaret.

"He has everything and he’ll get terrific support from his owners’ broodmare band too."

