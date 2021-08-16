St Mark’s Basilica and Tarnawa remain on course for Leopardstown

The top-class pair feature among a list of 13 left in the Group One over a mile and a quarter following the latest forfeit and supplementary entry stage.

Tarnawa, winner of three Group Ones in the autumn, culminating in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, bids to give trainer Dermot Weld a belated first winner of the race. The five-year-old made a pleasing return to action with an easy win at Leopardstown five weeks ago.

St Mark’s Basilica has been a star three-year-old for Aidan O’Brien, with victories in the French 2000 Guineas, French Derby and Coral-Eclipse, although he had to miss the Juddmonte International at York last month.