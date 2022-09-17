Sporting Life
Eldar Eldarov - set for the top staying contests
St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov not heading to Melbourne Cup

By Sporting Life
16:26 · SAT September 17, 2022

Cazoo St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov has been ruled out of the Melbourne Cup but connections are pondering another run this season.

If he does appear again it will be a clash with the established staying stars in one of the final Group One contests left in the division.

“We’ve ruled out going to Melbourne and we might look at the Long Distance Cup at Ascot or the Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp,” trainer Roger Varian told Racing TV.

“It will be one more run in either of those races if we’re happy with the horse or equally we could put him away if in two weeks’ time we feel that’s the right option but if he runs I think it will be Ascot or Longchamp.”

