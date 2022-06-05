Sporting Life tipsters Ben Linfoot and Matt Brocklebank enjoyed a sensational Cazoo Derby Festival, including finding both Classic winners antepost.
Ben’s superb eye for a long-range bet prompted him to recommend Friday’s Cazoo Oaks heroine Tuesday in our 2022 antepost Flat season special, over five months before the big race.
Published on December 21 2021, Aidan O’Brien’s filly was selected at a general 33/1 at the time, and ultimately edged out Oaks favourite Emily Upjohn at an SP of 13/2.
Ben, who provides ITV tips for all the televised action, also tipped 14/1 winner Royal Champion in his regular column on Thursday, Saturday scorer Swilcan Bridge at 14/1 (R4), and capped the meeting off with his Members Extra selection Mr Wagyu winning the concluding contest at 12/1.
Matt – who took over the Value Bet reins in the summer of 2020 – has enjoyed a great start to the year and after tipping Grand National winner Noble Yeats at 50/1 and 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus at 5/1, is now on the Triple Crown hunt having put up Desert Crown in the Antepost Value Bet column at 25/1.
Sir Michael Stoute’s brilliant winner was one of two Derby selections for our man ahead of the Dante on May 2.
Desert Crown’s success completed a stellar Saturday for Matt, who also tipped Swilcan Bridge along with Dash winner Tees Spirit at 12/1. The Value Bet column is now over 150pts in profit to recommended stakes in the calendar year.
Matt wasn’t the only contributor to find Desert Crown, John Ingles highlighting the then Nottingham maiden winner as an each-way bet at 40/1 in the Timeform Flat Horses to Follow annual which was published in April. Adam Houghton was also keen on the colt’s potential when writing his ‘Flat horse to follow’ on April 21.
Our regular Value Bet and ITV Tips columns will be back next Friday with a look ahead to the televised action from York and Sandown next weekend, while the daily duo of Rory Delargy and David Massey continue in tremendous form in their Punting Pointers column.
The Pointers aces were in profit to the tune of 30pts-plus during May and are already on the board for the current month thanks to a Derby-day winner of their own.
