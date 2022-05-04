The four-year-old won his third successive Grade One with a thumping Punchestown defeat of Fil D’Or last week as part of another sparkling spring festival for the Closutton team.

Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast Mullins said: “He looks like he might have that Hurricane Fly touch of flat class, he has that speed and is a similar size and shape to the Fly – albeit probably a bit bulkier. He’s definitely kinder than the Fly was though, he wouldn’t bite or try to eat you!

“Vauban has beaten the same horse on his last three runs so you always have that worry about the juvenile division in that it’s a very limited pool of horses. They’re all the same age, it’s not like a novice where there’s different ages or open company when you have lots of different crops facing each other.