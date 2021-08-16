On this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast we asked our panel to make a youtube recommendation - the best Arc de Triomphe to watch again.

So as well as giving you the chance to listen to their thoughts we thought we'd pull the clips together all in one place. Cornelius Lysaght - Dylan Thomas 2007 The 2007 running had it all. A superb race, a good winner, all the drama on the day at Longchamp, the long stewards’ enquiry, Kieren Fallon wins the race and is off to the Old Bailey the next day. It was an extraordinary episode in the extraordinary history of the race.

Arc de Triomphe 2007 - Dylan Thomas

Graham Cunningham - Rainbow Quest 1985 I’ll go way back to another controversial stewards’ enquiry. It’s 1985 and Rainbow Quest, who was a terrific horse, passed the line a neck behind Sagace. For a French horse to get thrown out in an Arc they have to do something quite badly wrong and he did - Rainbow Quest being awarded it.

1985 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Rainbow Quest Includes Replay

Sinndar 2000 In terms of my own sentimental choice it has to be Sinndar. I don’t know why but that horse just grabbed me and stayed with me. Perhaps he’s the most underrated really good horse in history. No-one ever really gives him a mention in terms of hall of fame all-timers but he got a roll on in that summer of 2000 and looked unbeatable by the end of it.

Arc de Triomphe 2000 - Sinndar

David Johnson - Solemia 2012 If for nothing more than for the comedy value of watching it alongside those poor Japanese fans it has to be Solemia cutting down Orfevre. The Japanese raiders have always been involved in such dramatic races, they bring so much to the race and we can talk about this one until the cows come to home but just watch it instead.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2012 Solemia vs Orfevre

Ben Linfoot - Vaguely Noble 1968 I love looking back in history to races that took place way before I was born and I’m going to nominate the 1968 renewal won by Vaguely Noble. It’s black and white footage and he beat seven horses who won 11 Classics between them, Sir Ivor was in second. It’s a fantastic watch.

VAGUELY NOBLE TRIUMPH

David Ord - Dancing Brave Just watch the turn of foot of Dancing Brave shows to win a stellar Arc in 1986. It was breathtaking as was the ride from Pat Eddery at the peak of his powers. A great sporting moment – let alone a racing one.

1986 Trusthouse Forte Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe