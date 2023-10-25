Sporting Life Horse Racing Podcast: Dettori ride hailed

Frankie Dettori produced one of the great rides of his career at Ascot on Saturday – and it wasn’t on King Of Steel.

Timeform Flat Editor David Johnson feels it was his performance in galvanising a renewed effort from Trawlerman to overhaul Kyprios and win the QIPCO Long Distance Cup that is deserving of the accolade. Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast, he said: “With everything that happened in the Champion Stakes I think it’s got a little lost just how good a ride Dettori gave Trawlerman. “He was absolutely ideally positioned in the early part of the race and then to have that confidence to allow Ryan Moore to go past him and to know he had enough to let him go and then time it to perfection and go back and get him... We can sit here and talk about Dettori’s great rides through the last 25 years and be here for hours but this one, it must be close to the top of the list, it really must.”