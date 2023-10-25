Sporting Life Horse Racing Podcast: Dettori ride hailed

Frankie Dettori produced one of the great rides of his career at Ascot on Saturday – and it wasn’t on King Of Steel.
Timeform Flat Editor David Johnson feels it was his performance in galvanising a renewed effort from Trawlerman to overhaul Kyprios and win the QIPCO Long Distance Cup that is deserving of the accolade.
Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast, he said: “With everything that happened in the Champion Stakes I think it’s got a little lost just how good a ride Dettori gave Trawlerman.
“He was absolutely ideally positioned in the early part of the race and then to have that confidence to allow Ryan Moore to go past him and to know he had enough to let him go and then time it to perfection and go back and get him... We can sit here and talk about Dettori’s great rides through the last 25 years and be here for hours but this one, it must be close to the top of the list, it really must.”
Graham Cunningham agreed it was a top-drawer effort in the saddle and was left frustrated to see the Italian handed a ban having been found to have used his whip once above the permitted level of six strikes inside the final two furlongs.
“It was just brilliant. The way that race unfolded was spectacular and it goes in there with Dettori’s great rides,” he agreed.
“The fact it has resulted in one of a couple of whip bans is more debatable. Those whip rules are here and they’re here to stay. You can be binary and say ‘just obey them’ but you can look at that race until you're blue in the face and you are going to have a hard time thinking that is fairness in action.
“It was fantastic sport in action not fairness in action, and that’s the problem. I don’t want to bore on about this any more than I have done in the past but it’s the problem when you bring in a rule that has zero discretion.
“You’ll get incidents like this that just look perverse.”
