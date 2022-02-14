Check out the Timeform report on Sporting Life Arkle favourite Edwardstone's win in the Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick.
Only 4 runners for the Kingmaker but 3 of them looked good enough to win an average renewal and, in winning a well-run race with such authority, Edwardstone underlined his status as a rightful favourite for the Sporting Life Arkle in a month's time.
EDWARDSTONE has developed into a tremendously assured novice and looks sure to take a lot of beating in the Arkle next month, foot perfect this time as he left a couple of promising rivals trailing in the home straight for a fourth win in a row; in touch, jumped/travelled well, close up seventh, jumped on 4 out, shaken up after 2 out, in command last, driven out.
THIRD TIME LUCKI (IRE) ran well, getting closer to the winner than in the Henry VII but not good enough to bridge the gap any further, that he conceded first run making no difference to the outcome; held up, jumped soundly, travelled fluently, close up 3 out, went second last, kept on; there's no obvious reason why he'll reverse form with Edwardstone in the Arkle but there are certainly more good races to be won with him.
BRAVE SEASCA (FR) had his limitations exposed to a degree stepping out of handicap company yet still ran well on form, despite an early blunder; chased leader, bad mistake fourth, upsides briefly 4 out, pushed along home turn, one paced from 2 out; this is a dent in any Arkle pretensions he might've had but it's most unlikely that he's peaked yet and he's exactly the type his excellent trainer will land a hatful of good races with over the coming seasons.
FOR PLEASURE (IRE) was outclassed in the end but full of enthusiasm as usual and had an easy time of it when beaten; led until before 4 out, left behind home turn, not knocked about; the Arkle will be asking far too much of him but it's easy to envisage lesser races this spring in which he takes plenty of catching.