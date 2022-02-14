Only 4 runners for the Kingmaker but 3 of them looked good enough to win an average renewal and, in winning a well-run race with such authority, Edwardstone underlined his status as a rightful favourite for the Sporting Life Arkle in a month's time.

EDWARDSTONE has developed into a tremendously assured novice and looks sure to take a lot of beating in the Arkle next month, foot perfect this time as he left a couple of promising rivals trailing in the home straight for a fourth win in a row; in touch, jumped/travelled well, close up seventh, jumped on 4 out, shaken up after 2 out, in command last, driven out.

THIRD TIME LUCKI (IRE) ran well, getting closer to the winner than in the Henry VII but not good enough to bridge the gap any further, that he conceded first run making no difference to the outcome; held up, jumped soundly, travelled fluently, close up 3 out, went second last, kept on; there's no obvious reason why he'll reverse form with Edwardstone in the Arkle but there are certainly more good races to be won with him.