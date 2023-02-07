Ruby Walsh feels El Fabiolo has Sporting Life Arkle "written all over him" after his weekend win at Leopardstown.

The six-year-old, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, ran away from his rivals to win the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase, emerging as Willie Mullins' leading Cheltenham candidate in the process. Stablemates Appreciate It and Dysart Dynamo eventually finished third and fourth, reeled-in late by Banbridge, as El Fabiolo powered to a ten lengths victory. Speaking on Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ the jockey said: "Yeah I was really impressed by him – obviously Dysart Dynamo went a strong gallop which was fairly obvious but I think when you look back at that race, the strength of the gallop and you realise like how many horses were struggling so early in that contest.

CHELTENHAM COUNTDOWN EP 4 | 40/1 Cheltenham Tip | Arkle | Brown Advisory | Ryanair | Allaho news

"But the one horse who always looked comfortable was El Fabiolo – as fast as Dysart Dynamo was going, El Fabiolo was travelling behind him really, really strongly and Daryl Jacob at times was even pulling back off Danny Mullins to try and get his horse to settle. His jumping yeah he missed a couple again he’d missed early at Fairyhouse, he missed again at Leopardstown – is that a negative or a positive versus Jonbon? "We know that if El Fabiolo misses, he knows how to get a leg out, he knows how to recover and go and jump the next. That’s probably one thing we haven’t seen with Jonbon, is him make a mistake and it was probably a worry maybe with Footpad going to the Arkle, he’d never made a mistake then he makes one at the first down the back, gives the water an extra foot, he got himself back into it, but you know now with El Fabiolo he’s going to miss one and what he’s going to do next whereas we don’t know what Jonbon’s going to do if he misses one." Can any of those beaten at Leopardstown reverse form at Cheltenham? "Dysart Dynamo definitely the mile and seven would suit him better at Cheltenham – a couple of undulations would help him the way he freewheels as well. I would have thought El Fabiolo had Arkle written all over him – he at all stages was cruising," Walsh added. "You might think maybe where Appreciate It fell down – maybe if they were going a little bit slower would he have had more finish and kick? And when you watch Banbridge the way he came home, you’re definitely thinking up in trip would help. That was just my general reading of it, but again we’re doing this Monday morning these are all pointers and I think there will have to be a lot of reshuffling of hands."

El Fabiolo and Daryl Jacob go clear

So what other Mullins horses does Walsh feel will rock up in the Sporting Life Arkle? "Big question – Saint Roi unseated very early and I thought was starting to sneak on to the back of Banbridge. We put him up as an each-way closer, he may well have the way the race was developing. Appreciate It I was slightly disappointed with, but at no stage did I think Appreciate It was going to win the race, but I can’t have that Appreciate It doesn’t have that speed or that pace – I wonder if he just completely underperformed full stop," he said. "I think that even you could see that to the second last, he got in really deep because he didn’t have the energy to stand back and that really surprised me. I think he might have just been, for me anyway and I could be looking at it completely through blinkered eyes, he was beaten too early.