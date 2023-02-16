Jonbon's performance in winning a two-runner Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick split opinion - including among the Sporting Life Racing Podcast panel.

Graham Cunningham was at the track covering the meeting for Racing TV and had been expecting Nicky Henderson's star to cement his position at the head of the Sporting Life Arkle market. “I’m probably guilty of making the wish the father of the thought but I went to Warwick hoping the Kingmaker would show us the King in waiting in the novice chase division. I was really, really excited about Jonbon," he said. “Therefore I was underwhelmed. There were extenuating circumstances. It was a two-runner race, Harry Skelton and Calico got the drop on him at the first down the far side and he was well on top at the finish. “But it was slightly disconcerting to see him jump to the right, I wasn’t expecting that, and he may be much straighter and more conventional in a bigger field with a strong gallop and he’ll certainly get that in the Sporting Life Arkle with the likes of Dysart Dynamo in there. “So I’m not going to desert him, I still think he might have the drop on El Fabiolo, but I’m not going to Cheltenham to back 6/4 chances and I’ll probably be looking for some each-way value among bigger-price horses and the without the favourite markets here and there. “But I’m sure the Sandown performance is still the one to judge Jonbon on where he trounced Boothill in a very good time.”

Listen to the Racing Podcast

Ed Chamberlin asked his ITV panel on Saturday whether Jonbon's muddling Warwick win or El Fabiolo beating a strong field at Leopardstown was the better Cheltenham preparation. So where does he stand on that? “Jonbon all day long. I thought that race in Ireland, and it’s just my way of thinking, has got to leave a mark. What a brilliant horse race it was with Dysart Dynamo going off at a million miles an hour. El Fabiolo ploughed through the fourth last but it was still a brilliant performance but I’d be taking on him next time," Chamberlin explained. “I asked the question because I was surprised to see the reaction following the Kingmaker with some bookmakers going even-money El Fabiolo and 2/1 Jonbon. “Nicky Henderson afterwards wasn’t remotely perturbed. It wasn’t the cakewalk he’d had over fences so far but I almost see it as a positive. “I share GC’s concern about him jumping right-handed. I asked Mick Fitzgerald about it during the race and he wasn’t too worried, they just felt he was having a saunter around at the time, before Harry Skelton nipped up his inner and then it got interesting. “For a moment I genuinely thought Jonbon was about to pull-up. My heart was in my mouth, it was the biggest relief when back he came and won the race. “Go back a year and I think this race was far better than his prep for the Sky Bet Supreme. The Sporting Life Arkle is going to be talked about arguably more than any other race in the previews leading up to Cheltenham because of this big clash and I remain firmly in the Jonbon camp.”

Get Stuck In: Jonbon, Betfair Hurdle reaction and Haydock & Ascot tips